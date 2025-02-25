71 killed at Bindura mine since last year, says minister

Fungai Lupande, Mashonaland Central Bureau

Seventy-one people have died at Kitsiyatota Mine in Bindura since 2024, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo told a recent Zanu PF inter-district meeting in Bindura.

He raised alarm on the rising dangers and criminal activities at the mining site, which have seen accidental deaths and murders.

Minister Magomo noted that Kitsiyatota has become a centre for various vices, including murder and rape, and is now facing a looming cholera crisis.

“Over 3 000 workers at the site are struggling with inadequate sanitation facilities. We want them to rectify all safety protocols mandated by law. The site hosts large numbers of people, yet there are no toilets,” he said.

He also reported that seven people lost their lives recently in a mine shaft located in a restricted area within the site, prompting calls for the Ministry of Mines to enforce safety regulations.

Mr John Makandla, the provincial mines director, was unable to confirm the death toll, noting that the mines inspector responsible for records was currently in the field. However, he stressed that all deaths must be properly reported and investigated.

In December, the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development issued a ban on the Kitsiyatota mining site due to numerous irregularities, including unsafe mining practices and insufficient distances between mine shafts.

The required distance is at least 35 metres apart. “We ordered them to address these issues according to the law,” Makandla said.

Following the ban, the ministry is monitoring the situation at Kitsiyatota, but progress has been hindered by internal disputes among shareholders.

The control of the Kitsiyatota mining site has sparked a civil court case at the Bindura Magistrate Court.

Minority shareholders are accused of misusing legal processes to gain control over the gold mining operation.

Mr Leonard Rwambiwa claims to represent Side Electricals (trading as Botha Mine) and has sought a peace and restraint order against the company’s security personnel.

Mr Rwambiwa and his colleagues, who collectively own 8 percent of the shares, are asking the court to maintain a 300-metre distance from the site for security personnel. They allege that those opposing them have threatened their safety.

In response, the opposing party argues that the application is an abuse of court processes by unauthorised individuals attempting to facilitate illegal activities.

Miss Moreblessing Simango, representing those opposed to the suit, said Mr Rwambiwa and his colleagues lacked proper authority, since the court order they rely on has been rescinded.