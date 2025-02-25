‘Strengthen wildlife protection for future generations’

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata, Herald Correspondent

MINISTER of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni has called on the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) board and newly appointed director-general Professor Edson Gandiwa to enhance efforts to preserve Zimbabwe’s wildlife for the future.

Speaking at a meeting at the ZimParks headquarters, Minister Nyoni said the Authority plays an important role as a source of national pride.

She urged the board to restore the cultural and historical significance of parks like Matobo, which was once known for its rocky terrain and rain-making mountains before colonial influences reshaped its meaning.

“National parks are a source of national pride which must be preserved for the benefit of future generations,” Minister Nyoni said.

“I urge the board to work together with management to restore the glory that our parks such as Matobo formerly had.”

While commending ZimParks for its achievements in reducing poaching and human-wildlife conflicts, Minister Nyoni set clear goals for 2025.

She called for a hands-on approach in managing Zimbabwe’s conservation areas which cover 13 percent of the country’s land.

“I expect the board to be hands-on, and not remote control,” Minister Nyoni said urging improved law enforcement to protect key species such as elephants, rhinos and lions.

She also urged the board to find solutions to mitigate conflicts with communities near parks.

Minister Nyoni said there was also need for resource mobilisation, suggesting partnerships with corporations and foundations to fund conservation projects.