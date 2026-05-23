Source: 8 Catholic worshippers killed after kombi falls off bridge into Hwange river – Zimbabwe News Now

BULAWAYO – Eight Roman Catholic churchgoers died early Saturday morning when their kombi fell off the Deka River Bridge and plunged into the water below near Hwange.

National police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred at 7AM, with the vehicle carrying 13 occupants at the time. Five survived.

The victims were returning from night prayers at St John’s Makwa Mission when the kombi struck the bridge’s concrete barriers and toppled over.

The five survivors’ conditions were not immediately known.