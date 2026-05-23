Zimbabwe eyes $21 billion mineral export boom as mining firms prepare massive hiring drive

The expansion, which industry experts say could reshape Zimbabwe’s labour market and export economy, comes as global demand for strategic minerals used in electric vehicles, energy storage and industrial manufacturing continues to rise.

According to The Herald, citing the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ), nearly half of the anticipated jobs will require engineers and other highly skilled technical specialists, highlighting the sector’s growing technological sophistication and operational scale.

The projected hiring surge is closely tied to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 economic strategy, which aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy through industrialisation, beneficiation, and value addition in key sectors.

At present, the country’s formal mining sector employs about 60,000 workers, but officials believe that figure could more than double as new projects come online and existing operations expand production capacity.

Mining remains one of Zimbabwe’s most critical economic pillars. Data from the Chamber of Mines shows the industry contributes roughly 14.5% to the country’s gross domestic product, generates about $7.7 billion in output annually, and accounts for more than 45% of Zimbabwe’s foreign currency inflows.

The industry’s momentum is also accelerating. Mining output reportedly grew by 7.3% in 2025, while projections suggest the sector could expand by another 10% this year. Analysts are also forecasting a potential mineral export boom that could push earnings to nearly $21 billion within two years.

Economist and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe member Persistence Gwanyanya said the growing labour demand reflects a broader investment cycle sweeping across the mining industry.

He noted that both local and international investors are increasingly positioning Zimbabwe as a strategic supplier of critical minerals such as lithium, platinum and gold, commodities that are becoming increasingly important in global supply chains linked to clean energy and advanced manufacturing.