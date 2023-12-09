Source: 8 Zanu PF candidates eye Seke constituency –Newsday Zimbabwe

A TOTAL of eight Zanu PF candidates have registered their interest in contesting for the Seke parliamentary seat, NewsDay Weekender has gathered.

The Zanu PF members in Seke constituency submitted their curriculum vitae at the party’s Mashonaland East provincial offices as the race to fill the vacant seat heats up.

The seat fell vacant following the recall of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Willard Madzimbamuto by self-imposed party interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Madzimbamuto defeated Zanu PF candidate Munyaradzi Kashambe in the August 23 harmonised elections.

Initially, a record eleven Zanu PF candidates had shown interest before two of them withdrew at the last minute.

Some of the candidates likely to battlen it out in the party’s primary elections are Kashambe, central committee member and former provincial youth league chairperson Kelvin Mutsvairo, businesswoman Sharon Mugabe-Garwe and Willard Chirunga.

Addressing a Zanu PF provincial co-ordinating committee meeting yesterday, vice-chairperson Kudzai Majuru said the CVs will be taken to the party headquarters in Harare for final vetting.

“We have received all the CVs and we did not condemn any.

“All the CVs are going to Harare for final verification. The successful candidates will be announced in due course,” he said.

After the August 23 defeat, some Zanu PF members accused Chief Seke, born Stanley Chimanikire, of failing to “whip” his subjects to rally behind Zanu PF candidates.

Meanwhile, among the six candidates who submitted their CVs for the Goromonzi South constituency are former legislator and ex-Cabinet Petronella Kagonye, businessman Washington Zhanda and Mabasa Ditima.

President Emmerson Mnangwagwa has set February 24 as the date for the next round of by-elections after today’s by-elections.