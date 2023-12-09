Source: Geo Pomona, WestProp win top awards –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Chartered Institute of Project Managers Zimbabwe (CIPMZ) on Thursday hosted its annual Project Management Achievement Awards ceremony recognising outstanding achievers in project management across various sectors.

Among the biggest winners were Geo Pomona Waste Management fronted by Delish Nguwaya, WestProp Properties, Mashwede Holdings, Maka Resources, Khaya Cement Limited, ZB Financial Holdings, Fossil Contracting and National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC).

Geo Pomona Waste Management emerged as a leader in environmental sustainability, receiving the “Best Environmental Impact Project of the Year” award for its commitment to “safeguarding the future of the planet and creating sustainable environments for healthy and fulfilling lives.”

Adding to the company’s success, Nguwaya was awarded the Best Project Focused CEO in Waste Management.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Nguwaya said he was grateful for the recognition.

“I am glad that we are getting this recognition as it shows that our work is being appreciated. I would also like to thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for creating a good business environment to operate,” he said.

Khaya Cement chief executive Innocent Chikwata was voted the best in Manufacture and Value Creation category while NOIC chief executive Wilfred Matukeni was voted Best Focused Leader in the Energy and Power category.

Maka Resources leader Innocent Sibanda was adjudged as the Best Director in the Agriculture sector while Amanda Chigariro from Khaya Cement walked away with the Young Project Professional of the Year award.

Brighton Chidzvete from Fossil Contracting won the Most Innovative Young Project Manager of the Year award.

Mashwede Holdings led by Tapiwa Mashamhanda was also recognised for its Outstanding Contribution to the industry.

Mashamhanda won the Best CEO in Property Development award, highlighting his leadership and dedication to delivering innovative and successful projects within the property development sector.

Mashamhanda said his company was all about delivering and job creation.

“We are playing our part in achieving Vision 2030. We have managed to create jobs in our sector and we are happy with the recognition,” he said.

WestProp Properties received recognition for their excellence in real estate development.

Notably, WestProp was awarded the Best Property Development Project of the Year award for their exceptional project management practices and successful execution of impactful projects.

The CIPMZ Project Management Achievement Awards serve as a platform to celebrate achievements, promote excellence in project management, and inspire future generations of project managers.