Source: 85 illegal Miners Arrested – News Report

A significant operation targeting illegal gold mining, known as “Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/No to machete wielding gangs,” resulted in the arrest of at least 85 individuals in Chegutu on Sunday.

Law enforcement authorities seized an assortment of equipment, detonators, and a substantial amount of gold during the operation.

According to National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, some of the arrests were made at Evington Mine, and some of the suspects have already appeared in court, while others are cooperating with ongoing investigations.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed that the arrests were carried out as part of the operation aimed at curbing illegal gold mining activities. The charges against the suspects include unlawful possession of suspected gold ore and failure to comply with safety regulations by not wearing protective equipment.

The operation yielded significant results, leading to the recovery of approximately five tonnes of suspected gold ore, which were found in 135 bags. Additionally, law enforcement seized 100 EMEX detonators, 51 EMOPEC detonators, 87 fuses, and a 500-meter ignite code.