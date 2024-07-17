Source: 90 illegal panners nabbed -Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE on Monday arrested 90 illegal gold miners along Mutare River in Penhalonga.

The operation targeted artisanal miners who had illegally set up their operations along the river, causing environmental degradation and posing a risk to their own lives.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests in a statement.

“From 9-12 July, police deployed an operation to flush out illegal gold mining activities along Mutare River, Penhalonga and arrested 90 suspects for various illegal mining activities,” Nyathi said.

The arrested miners were found with mining equipment that include wheelbarrows, shovels, submissive pumps, hammer mills, water pumps, solar panels, among other illegal mining paraphernalia.

Nyathi said police would continue clamping down on illegal mining activities in the area, which has become a hotspot for gold smuggling and environmental destruction.