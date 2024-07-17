Source: Granting Chimombe, Mpofu bail will spark riots: Courts –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU PF central committee member Mike Chimombe and his business partner Moses Mpofu were yesterday further remanded to August 7 for their involvement in a goat scandal involving millions of United States dollars.

Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa said releasing the duo might spark public riots since the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme was meant to lift ordinary citizens out of poverty.

Gofa said there was no evidence of politicisation of the case as claimed by the suspects.

She said the duo might interfere with investigations.

The matter was remanded to August 7 for indictment.

They are being represented by Tapson Dzvetero and Arshiel Mugiya.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that sometime in 2021, the government as part of the Rural Development Agenda introduced the Presidential Goat Scheme to alleviate poverty among less-privileged households.

Government planned to buy more than 600 000 special goat breeds under the programme.

Chirenje alleged that Chimombe and Mpofu tendered for the scheme under Blackdeck fully aware that the company was not registered and did not have a valid Zimbabwe Revenue Authority tax clearance certificate.

On November 16, 2021, the ministry entered into an agreement with Blackdeck for the supply and delivery of 632 001 goats for the scheme.

They allegedly defrauded government by diverting more than US$7 million meant for the goat scheme.