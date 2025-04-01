Source: 98 in court on public order charges over March 31 protests – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Ninety-eight people appeared in court on Tuesday accused of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence after allegedly taking part in the March 31 anti-government protests.

The group was remanded in custody to April 10 for their bail ruling.

Of the group, 95 appeared before provincial magistrate Isheunesu Matova while three others appeared before provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo.

The three were arrested at CoppaCabana bus terminus while the rest were arrested at in the open space near Rainbow Towers Hotel known as Freedom Square.

Prosecutors opposed bail.

Lawyers for the 98 and prosecutors will file written bail arguments and the court will deliver its verdict on April 10.

The National Prosecuting Authority says on March 31, 2025, at around 9.20AM, the group gathered at Freedom Square intending to march into the streets of Harare.

Prosecutors allege the group also wanted to proceed “to the State House of Zimbabwe and forcibly remove the constitutionally elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

The NPA charges: “The accused were making their vows of removing the president saying ‘enough is enough, Mnangagwa must go, ED must go nezvigananda zvake. Madzibaba Veshanduko huyai mutitungamirire, Comrade Geza huyai mutitungamirire’ and whistled.

“Police officers who were deployed for maintenance of order observed about two hundred 200 people gathered and approached the group.

“The accused threw stones, bricks and tyres along Robert Mugabe Road. They threw stones towards the police officers whilst singing ‘Hatidi zvekupihwa order nemasasikamu.’ They also took themselves pictures and videos which they posted on various social media platforms.

“The accused one to 94 were arrested at the crime scene while accused 95 was arrested at his residence through identification from circulating pictures and videos.”

A large police deployment in Harare and other cities on Monday largely neutralised a call by war veterans for large protests against plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule and rampant corruption.

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party said in January that it wanted to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office by two years until 2030.

Eighty-two-year-old Mnangagwa, who first came to power in 2017 after his long-term mentor Robert Mugabe was deposed in a military coup, is serving his final term.

Independence war veterans led by Blessed Geza previously supported Mnangagwa but have turned against him, accusing him of seeking to cling to power.