Late MP employed hundreds of locals at his mines and other business ventures

BULAWAYO – Insiza South MP Farai Taruvinga died at the age of 53 on Monday after battling cancer.

The Zanu PF MP, who owned gold mines, bars and supermarkets in Filabusi, passed away at a private hospital in Bulawayo.

Sifiso Mpofu, a longtime friend of Taruvinga said: “He passed on at his home in Hillside at around 8AM.

“He had a long battle with sarcoma.”

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that causes tumours in the bones and connective soft tissues such as fat and muscle.

Taruvinga omce spent over a month receiving treatment in India.

His Progress Mine near Filabusi employed hundreds of locals. His business interests also spanned an irrigation scheme at Skuta, an abbatoir, Anradel cattle ranch and the Marcel Shopping and Leisure Centre at Filabusi centre.

The MP was living with his two wives at the time of his death and is survived by several children.