Source: 98 in custody over March 31 protests -Newsday Zimbabwe

NINETY-EIGHT individuals arrested on Monday during protests called by former Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza were yesterday remanded in custody to April 10, pending a bail ruling.

The suspected protesters were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court, facing a charge of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry.

The State opposed bail in written submissions while lawyers for the suspected protesters are expected to respond to the application today before Harare provincial magistrate Isheunesu Matova.

According to an affidavit presented by Detective Sergeant Lovemore Chisi of CID Law and Order, the group allegedly gathered at Robert Mugabe Square — commonly known as Freedom Square — intending to march to State House to demand the stepping down of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The protest, allegedly led by opposition figures Godfrey Karembera and Geza, was disrupted by police after demonstrators became hostile.

The State, represented by prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, alleges that on arrival at the scene, the protesters threw stones, bricks and other objects at police details while chanting anti-government slogans such as “Enough is enough! Mnangagwa must go!” and “We don’t want to take orders from fools!”

The demonstrators reportedly barricaded Robert Mugabe Road with stones, bricks and burning tyres before the police intervened to disperse them.

The court heard that the police identified the accused through photos and videos posted on social media platforms, including a WhatsApp group named Nyokayemabhunu, allegedly administered under a South Africa-registered number belonging to Knox Chiwero.

The State submitted that 94 of the accused were arrested at the protest site, while another suspect was picked up at his residence after being identified in circulating footage.