Source: Man breaks into neighbour’s house, demands sex -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Ndutshwa village, Matabeleland South province, has been remanded in custody following his arrest for attempted rape after breaking into the complainant’s house during the night.

Justine Ndlovu appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware and was remanded to April 10 this year.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that the complainant and the accused were from the same area.

Madziwa said on March 26 at around 10pm, Ndlovu went to the complainant’s home and on his arrival he broke into her bedroom where he found the victim in bed before requesting a piece of paper to roll tobacco. The victim reportedly told him that she did not have a paper.

However, Ndlovu reportedly told the complainant to go with her child to his homestead where he intended to have sex with her and she refused.

Ndlovu allegedly drew an Okapi knife from his pocket and the woman escaped to Louis Ndlovu’s homestead where she narrated her ordeal and a report was made to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest.