A ceremony for a fire tender, while Redcliff burns with neglect

For residents like myself, who diligently pay our bills every month, this event raises serious questions about the municipality’s commitment to addressing the real issues affecting our daily lives.
Yesterday, as I made my way to settle my January bill, I was confronted by the very realities that make this ceremonial extravagance so infuriating.
Driving on pothole-riddled roads, I had to carefully maneuver past a pool of stagnant rainwater just down my street, a result of the town’s poor drainage system.
These are the daily struggles we endure in Redcliff—struggles that seem invisible to those in power.
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
As I handed over my hard-earned money to the municipality, I couldn’t help but question why I even bother paying for services that are never delivered.
It’s a thought that many residents share.
Why should we continue to fund a local authority that appears more interested in organizing lavish ceremonies than fixing the basics?
For many of us, the money we pay would be better spent saving for car repairs caused by these treacherous roads which are a direct result of neglect by the local authority.
The sense of betrayal is palpable—our payments feel less like contributions toward improving our town and more like subsidies for the comfortable lifestyles of municipal officials.
Let us also not forget that this is a town that has gone for years without reliable consistent water supply.
This fire tender commissioning ceremony only underscores how out of touch the municipality has become.
The pomp and fanfare planned for this event come at a financial cost, which could have been directed towards addressing Redcliff’s crumbling infrastructure and service delivery challenges.
Residents are left wondering how much is being spent on this spectacle—money that could have repaired streetlights, cleared uncollected garbage, or fixed our roads.
But this is not just about one ceremony.
It is emblematic of a broader culture of mismanagement and misplaced priorities within the municipality.
Numerous reports and investigations have exposed questionable practices, including land being exchanged for luxury vehicles and high-end phones for top officials, bypassing standard procurement procedures.
In one instance, 21 hectares of municipal land, valued at approximately US$850,000, were handed over to Livetouch Investments in a deal that violated tender regulations.
These revelations paint a picture of a local authority more concerned with personal enrichment than public service.
The frustration of residents is further compounded by the municipality’s apparent disregard for accountability.
Calls for transparency in the management of public funds have largely gone unanswered.
Residents like myself feel that our concerns are treated with arrogance and disdain.
This disconnect has eroded trust and made it clear that the municipality does not respect the very people it is meant to serve.
The parallels with other struggling municipalities, such as Harare, are undeniable.
In Harare, a Commission of Inquiry was established to investigate financial mismanagement and governance issues, leading to critical revelations about the misuse of public resources.
A similar intervention is urgently needed in Redcliff.
The central government must step in to investigate the municipality’s financial dealings and governance practices.
Such an inquiry would not only hold officials accountable but also restore hope for a more transparent and efficient local government.
Events like the fire tender commissioning should be opportunities for residents’ representatives to engage government officials, such as the visiting minister, about the real issues on the ground.
Instead of celebrating a single acquisition, this platform could have been used to highlight the deplorable conditions we endure daily and demand urgent intervention.
Unfortunately, the municipality has chosen self-congratulation over meaningful dialogue.
As residents, our patience is wearing thin.
We are not asking for luxury or extravagance—just basic services that reflect the value of the money we contribute.
The municipality must realize that their continued failure to prioritize service delivery will only deepen the divide between them and the people they serve.
In conclusion, the planned ceremony to commission a single fire tender is not just a wasteful display but also a symbol of everything wrong with how Redcliff Municipality operates.
It is a betrayal of the trust and sacrifices made by residents who, despite the harsh economic realities, continue to fulfill their obligations.
It is time for us to demand better—for accountability, transparency, and a local government that puts the needs of its people first.
Until then, the fire tender commissioning will stand as a monument to misplaced priorities and the neglect of Redcliff’s residents.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/
COMMENTS