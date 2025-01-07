Source: IM Kelvin Chumfwa captures 2025 HKS Classical Open Tournament.
Zone 4.5 Champion prevailed over IM Gillian Bwalya in a very tight contest. Having been the top seed for the event he failed to live to expectations. Eventually Captain Charlie finished with 6/8. Fide Master Prince Daniel Mulenga was tied on the first position with IM Kelvin Chumfwa but came second on tie- break. The defending Champion fought tooth and nail to successfully defend only to be second to IM Kelvin Chumfwa. Both players never lost a single game, they won six games and drew two games to get the podium finishes. Timothy Kabwe had a dismal performance this time finishing on position 31 not as expected. His performance last year was one of the best ever which culminated in the player reaching 2306 Rating performance which would enable him to be a Fide Master. Time will tell if he will be able to reach his peak rating of 2306.
International Master Richmond Phiri had a tough tournament failing to finish in the podium finish.*IM Kelvin Chumfwa ,WCM Lubuuto Bwalya Mulwale & Phiri Payan Crowned 2025 HKS Chess Open Section,Women Section & Madalas Champions!*
*The following were Medalist in their sections:*
*Open Section*
1.IM Kelvin Chumfwa 7/8 points :Gold
2.FM Prince Daniel Mulenga 7/8 :Silver
3.Chisopa Daliso 6.5/8 points:Bronze
*Women Section*
1.WCM Lubuuto Bwalya-Mulwale 6.5 points :Gold
2.WFM Constance Mbatha 6/8 points:Silver
3.WCM Daisy Zaza Simenda 6/8 points:Bronze
*Madalas Section*
1.Phiri Payan 7/7 points :Gold
2.Jonas Mumba 5/8 points:Silver
3.Henry Sinkala 5/8 points:Bronze
*Notable Players*
*(A)The following finished with 6 points:*
IM Gillian Bwalya,Lemmy Chishala,Kaoma Michael,Banda Alton and William Mwape .
*(B) The following finished with 5.5 points:*
Brighton Chiumya,FM Chola Musonda, Mukosha Joshua,Mofya Stephen,CM James Dimba and Mubanga Mwandu .
*(C)The following finished with 5 points*
Kanyoka Kennedy,CFZ President Leslie Chikuse,CM Godwin Phiri ,IM Richmond Phiri,Thomas Zulu and CM Kennedy Shane.
*Timothy Kabwe and Borniface Ngonga* finished with 4.5 points.
*Note:* 2026 HKS Championships will be *k20,000 first prize* for the Open Section & *k15,000 for the Women Section*…*Start your preparations!*
*With the highlighted results,join us in extending our congratulatory message* to IM Kelvin Chumfwa who is also the reigning *Chess Zone 4.5 – Southern Africa Champion*,WCM Lubuuto Bwalya Mulwale and Payan Phiri for being crowned 2025 HKS Open Chess Champion!
