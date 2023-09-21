Source: A Perpetual State of Insecurity in Zimbabwe
The State of Peace Report 2022, diligently compiled by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights), extends the pioneering work initiated in its 2021 edition. This report stands as a beacon of in-depth investigation into the intricate dynamics of peace and security in Zimbabwe, utilizing a groundbreaking “people-centred approach to peace and security” approach as its compass.
Read the full report: The-State-of-Peace-Report-2022-lr
