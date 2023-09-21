Source: President Emmerson Mnangagwa starts his second term with very bad news
I have posted the 28 page report in my Telegram channel, get it via this link; t.me/informationhub…
The Control Risks and Oxford Economics Africa report shows how the ZANUPF regime’s policies have tragically failed due to grand incompetence, and massive State corruption which has turned off investors.
Zimbabwe is in dire straits economically as companies are sending out distress notes and some are closing.
The recently appointed cabinet of incompetent and unqualified cronies and relatives has made things worse taking away the little available confidence.
Zimbabwe now has the highest inflation in the world, and it has a dysfunctional banking system with a controlled foreign exchange rate.
Most of the Government’s economic data is no longer used internationally as it is mixed with propaganda which can’t be verified.
– Citizen journos
COMMENTS
There is not an ounce of integrity in his whole cabinet.