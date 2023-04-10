Source: Accor debuts in Zimbabwe under Mantis Collection
Nestled among an ancient teak forest, the highly rated luxury property, which opened in 2020, will be rebranded under the Mantis Collection in June 2023. Surrounded by the wild beauty of a bird and tree sanctuary, the boutique hotel offers 18 luxury suites and a presidential villa.
Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls was proudly founded, built, and managed by Dr Matifadza Martha Nyazema (“Doc Mati”) and her passionate team of stakeholders. Doc Mati is a dynamic African woman who realized her dream of creating a world-class forest hotel amid the splendour of Victoria Falls.
“Accor and Mantis are delighted to establish a presence in Zimbabwe, particularly in Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world – and particularly here at Mbano Manor Hotel – created by a remarkable woman and bold entrepreneur. We are honoured to be entrusted with supporting and continuing Doc Mati’s dream of offering this one-of-a-kind hospitality experience,” said Paul Gardiner, CEO, Mantis Collection.
“In addition to creating exceptional guest experiences, Mantis brings a commitment to preserving its surrounding communities, wildlife and the environment – which is our top priority with the utterly unique Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls.”
Each Mantis property is a unique celebration of its destination, with creatively curated experiences that introduce guests to the essence of the surrounding community’s culture, history, and people. The Mantis philosophy is one of responsible and ecologically sensitive development and operations, supporting the local environment while conserving and maintaining all natural resources.
The new Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls by Mantis will operate in accordance with Accor’s environmental and energy efficiency reporting tools, internal carbon price monitoring, eco-certification programs, and brand standard sustainability criteria. – TradeArabia News Service
