Source: Accountant arrested for US$120 860 fraud –Newsday Zimbabwe

Harare Magistrates’ Courts

AN accountant in the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development ministry was on Friday last week arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Courts on charges of fraud after an internal audit revealed that there was US$120 860 missing.

Knowledge Ngwarai (38) was released on US$500 bail by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The complainant in the case is the ministry represented by Betty Wenjere who is the director of Finance Trust Funds.

According to prosecutor Mercy Masamvu, the complainant held a meeting with the accountants from all departments including Ngwarati in May last year.

The ministry requested the attendees to submit monthly management reports accompanied by bank statements for the Director’s inspection.

The court heard that the reports were only submitted in May this year through one Patience Zvobgo.

Ngwarai’s immediate supervisor inspected the US dollar cash books and bank reconciliation statements and noted that there was cash amounting to US$894 which was not banked timeously and in a different currency.

The State submitted that an internal audit was then conducted which revealed that a total of US$120 860,56 was missing leading to Ngwarati’s arrest.

The case will return to court on November 11, pending finalisation of investigations.