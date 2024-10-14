Source: Police nab Karoi’s acting town secretary -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE police in Karoi have arrested the town’s council acting town secretary Tongai Namusala while the city fathers have suspended him with immediate effect.

Namusala was arrested on Saturday last week and spent the weekend at the ZRP Karoi holding cells as investigations are ongoing.

Karoi town council chairperson Kudakwashe Chigumo in a notice said Namusala had been suspended with immediate effect.

“Our esteemed stakeholders and colleagues are hereby advised of the suspension of acting town secretary Mr Tongai Namusala with immediate effect.

“Also kindly take note that Engineer William Chikwanda has been appointed acting town Secretary with immediate effect awaiting due process at our Ordinary Full Council. Be advised accordingly,” Chigumo wrote.

In an interview, Chigumo confirmed that investigations were underway but could not divulge more details.

Sources privy to the investigations yesterday claimed that Namusala was implicated in a US$54 000 deal that went wrong.

“This matter was unearthed by councillors and several officials will be arrested soon,” the sources said.

The ZRP provincial spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera could neither deny nor confirm the arrest.

The Karoi town council has been rocked by cases of corruption implicating senior officials who have since been arraigned before the courts.

Several cases are still pending in the courts.