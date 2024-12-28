Activist in court for incitement

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

Activist Talent Rusere appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rufaro Panavanhu facing charges of inciting violence and contravening immigration laws after allegedly staying in Botswana without a valid passport.

Rusere, who was remanded in custody until Monday for bail application, is accused of violating the Immigration Act and the Data Protection Act by transmitting data messages aimed at inciting violence or causing damage to property.

The court heard that Rusere, who recently gained attention for claiming to have exposed alleged election rigging in Mozambique, was deported from Botswana on December 23 through Ramokwebane Border Post in Plumtree after failing to produce a valid passport or travel documents.

He was arrested upon his return to Zimbabwe.

According to the prosecution, led by Mr Tafadzwa Jambawu, Rusere allegedly exited Zimbabwe on an unknown date without proper documentation, using an unidentified port of entry or exit.

On the second charge, it is alleged that Rusere created and distributed video messages while in Zimbabwe.

Using a computer or information system, he is said to have broadcast data messages with the intent to incite violence against individuals or property in Zimbabwe and the broader SADC region.

Authorities claim these messages, aimed at showing solidarity with Mozambique’s opposition which was disputing election results in that country, prompted threats of violent activities from Zimbabweans on various social media platforms.

Detectives from the CID Plumtree, in collaboration with other security services, arrested Rusere at the Support Centre, formerly known as the IOM Plumtree Border Post.