Husband in court for attempting to murder wife

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent
John Mukombi (50) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka facing charges of attempted murder.
Mukombi, who is alleged to have attacked his wife with a hoe, was remanded in custody until Monday for bail application.
Prosecutor Mr Loveti Muringwa told the court that the incident occurred on December 24 in Eastview, Mabvuku, Harare.
Mukombi, who is reportedly in a polygamous marriage, had arrived at his first wife’s residence, where the alleged attack took place.
The court heard that at around 10.30am, Mukombi visited the home of his first wife, Tsitsi Mahachi, from his second wife’s residence, carrying a hoe.
He began weeding the yard, and Mahachi joined him shortly afterwards.
A misunderstanding reportedly arose between the couple while they were weeding the yard.
During the argument, Mukombi is said to have struck Mahachi on the nose with the hoe, causing a deep cut.
The matter was reported to the police, leading to Mukombi’s arrest.
