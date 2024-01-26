Source: Advocate Fadzayi Mahere’s statement after President Nelson Chamisa abandoned CCC
To those who believed, voted and supported, I owe you my deepest gratitude. I will be communicating with you directly soon to map a way forward.
Budiriro South MP, Darlington Chigumbu’s statement after President Nelson Chamisa abandoned CCC
We have entered a season of decision making. To stand with Tshabangu or to stand with the people.
Today I choose to stand with the people.
Those from Budiriro South can attest to the fact that the short period I got to lead, I was driven by a sole desire to see my community flourish. I have no other ambition other than that of seing my community and my country doing well.
I want to thank president @nelsonchamisa for the sacrifices he made before, during and after the election process. He stood by us and the time has come for us to return the favour.
God bless Budiriro South, God bless Zimbabwe.
Harare PR MP, Gladys Hlatywayo’s statement after President Nelson Chamisa Abandoned CCC
I stand with @nelsonchamisa ! The assault on the legitimate opposition by the illegitimate ZANU PF government since 2019 & exacerbated in 2023 after the sham elections is a gigantic affront to democracy and can never be supported.
#zanupfmustgo
Zvimba East MP, Oliver Mutasa’s statement after President Nelson Chamisa abandoned CCC
I, OLIVER MUTASA I DO HEREBY STATE AS FOLLOWS; FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT AND FOR THE SAKE OF CLARITY – I STAND WITH ADVOCATE NELSON CHAMISA AND WHAT HE BELIEVES.
Harare East MP, Rusty Markham's statement after President Nelson Chamisa abandoned CCC
FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT AND FOR THE SAKE OF CLARITY
– I STAND WITH NELSON CHAMISA
