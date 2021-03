Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021: Schedule, squads, Live Streaming

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021: Full Schedule, Full squads, Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venues – All you need to know

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021: Full Schedule, Full squads, Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venues – All you need to know

Where will Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 be held?

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 will take place in UAE from March 2, 2021.

When will Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 1st Test be Started? – Date

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 1st Test will start from Mar 2, 2021.

What Time Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 matches Will begin? Time

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 matches Will begin Start at 11:30 AM IST

What are the venues for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021? – Venue

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

How do I watch live streaming of Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 matches?

FanCode to Live series Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series live in India, You can also catch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 live updates on insidesport.co

Where will AFG vs ZIM Test Series will be Live Streamed and Broadcasted?

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

Afghanistan: RTA

UAE: eCricLife

Pakistan: Geo Super/ PTV

UK/Europe: Free Sports

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 squads:

Afghanistan Test squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai

Zimbabwe Test squad: Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wessely Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano

T20I squads: Yet to be announced

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE 2021 full schedule:

2nd – 6th March: First Test – Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi)

10th-14th March: Second Test – Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi)

17th March: First T20I – Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi)

19th March: Second T20I – Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi)

20th March: Third T20I – Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi)