African Development Bank’s 2025 Annual Meetings’ side event to advance Zimbabwe Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process 

What: Side Event on Zimbabwe Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process at the African Development Bank Group’s Annual Meetings

Who: African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina, former Mozambican President Chissano, Zimbabwe Finance Minister Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Bank Governors and Executive Directors, creditors, civil society organizations, former farm owners, and private sector representatives.

When: Monday, 26th May 2025, 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM GMT

Where : Salle des Fêtes, Sofitel Hotel, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

The African Development Bank Group, in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe, will convene a high-level side event on 26 May in Abidjan, during the Bank’s Annual Meetings, to advance Zimbabwe’s arrears clearance and debt resolution process.

The event will focus on mobilising financial support for Zimbabwe’s arrears clearance efforts. Key stakeholders—including the Bank’s shareholders, potential champion countries for bridge financing, and representatives of compensated former farm owners—will play a central role in this critical initiative.

The Davos-style panel will feature high-level dignitaries, including:

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group and champion of Zimbabwe’s arrears clearance process

H.E. Joaquim Chissano, former President of Mozambique and dialogue facilitator

Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance

Other notable participants include:

Dr Luis Ngimbi, Executive Director for Zimbabwe at the African Development Bank

Ambassadors Jobst von Kirchmann (European Union) and Stéphane Rey (Switzerland)

Carlos Caceres, IMF Country Representative

Andrew Pascoe, representing former farm owners

At a recent roundtable on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Group Spring Meetings, international organisations, creditors, and stakeholders unanimously acknowledged the significant progress achieved through two years of structured dialogue. However, they also highlighted several key challenges that remain.

In February 2022, President Mnangagwa appointed Dr Adesina to lead the arrears clearance process and invited former President Chissano to facilitate dialogue with creditors on political and democratic governance issues.