WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, March 2025 – Zimbabwe

Situation Report in English on Zimbabwe about Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, Drought and more; published on 19 May 2025 by WFP

In Numbers

6,868 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 229,265 cash-based transfers distributed

USD 49.3 million net funding requirements for the next six months (March – August 25)

660,737 people assisted in March 2025 through in-kind food and cash transfers

Operational Updates

Lean Season Assistance: WFP and partners completed the February distribution cycle in Guruve, Gokwe South, Insiza, and Shamva districts in early March. As a result of supply chain disruptions, the Lean Season Assistance (LSA) cycle— originally scheduled for completion in March—will extend into the first two weeks of April. In March, WFP assisted 637,179 people through the LSA, delivering monthly entitlements of 8.5 kg of cereals, 1.7 kg of pulses, and 0.6 kg of vegetable oil per person. WFP also facilitated high-level field missions to highlight the impact of its programmes. The Korean Ambassador visited Shurugwi, while a multi-stakeholder delegation—including representatives from UN agencies and the Government of Zimbabwe—conducted a mission to Buhera. These visits underscored the critical role of strategic partnerships and collaboration in the successful implementation of the LSA programme.

Urban Cash Assistance: The Urban Cash Assistance (UCA) programme, which was initially planned to be paused in February, was extended by a month through March with support from internal resources. However, the programme will be paused from April until additional resources are available. In March, 10,989 beneficiaries in Chiredzi received cash transfers of USD 13 per person per month. The UCA programme has been a key enabler of urban resilience activities, providing immediate life-saving assistance as communities received support to strengthen and broaden their livelihoods. Since 2022, WFP Zimbabwe has been collaborating with SAFE partners to implement Toose alongside the Urban Cash Assistance and Urban Resilience Building programmes. Toose’s fourth cohort of implementation successfully ended in February, with around 1,250 people living in Toose participant households. To conclude the fourth cohort, WFP and SAFE partners held a final learning and adaptation workshop to ensure that high-level insights were effectively integrated into the design of the Toose-WFP specific adapted package, which will be finalised in early 2025.