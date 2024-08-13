Source: ‘African lion faces extinction’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

World Lion Day is observed to raise awareness about conservation issues and promote efforts to protect lions.

AFRICA’S lion population has experienced a devastating decline, with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimating that only 23 000 to 39 000 remain in the wild.

Habitat loss, escalating human-wildlife conflicts and poaching have pushed these majestic big cats to the brink of extinction.

Today, the wild cats face a growing threat as human populations expand and compete for resources, further jeopardising their survival.

The IUCN red list has classified the lion as vulnerable since 1996.

This was revealed during the World Lion Day commemorations held on August 10.

“The Africa Wildlife Foundation (AWF) is actively addressing the numerous threats facing lions through partnerships with organisations and by collaborating with local communities living near protected areas. World Lion Day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect these iconic big cats,” said Nakedi Maputla, a senior conservation scientist at AWF.

The day provides an opportunity to educate people about the challenges lions face and to celebrate their vital role in ecosystems and cultural heritage worldwide.

While the sub-species Panthera leo melanochaita in southern and eastern Africa fares relatively well, the Northern Lion (Panthera leo leo) in West and Central Africa faces a dire situation, listed as “critically-endangered” in West Africa.

Maputla stated that these countries have a particularly high demand for lion bones, which they use as substitutes for tiger bones.

“Another factor is the traditional belief among some Africans that lions can confer dominance and traditional healers also use lion bones in their practices,” he said.

Maputla observed that east and southern African countries have achieved greater success in lion conservation due to land-use planning favouring connected protected areas, vast landscapes that support diverse prey populations and policies promoting high returns for conserving wildlife.

AWF employs a multi-faceted approach to lion conservation, working closely with local communities and partners to implement effective strategies including collaborating with organisations like Wildlife Conservation Action, in the Middle Zambezi Valley Landscape.

“Additionally, there is a necessity for poverty alleviation programmes to enhance the living standards of communities residing near lion habitats. These habitats create functional ecosystems from which we obtain environmental and ecosystem services,” Maputla said.

“Poor communities that live close to wildlife need to see wildlife as an asset and conservation plans must be centred around them and their well-being.

“Traditional conservation often excluded these communities, but we have made progress to ensure their benefit and ownership.”