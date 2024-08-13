Source: US$6m payouts to assist 250K Zimbos: WFP –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE World Food Programme (WFP) says the US$6 million in African Risk Capacity (ARC) replica payouts from this drought policy will provide food assistance to 252 495 food-insecure people in the country’s three districts for two months.

Zimbabwe received an insurance payout of US$32m from African Union’s ARC agency to alleviate the devastation the country suffered from the El Niño-induced drought.

From the US$32 million payout, Zimbabwe’s government received US$16,8 million, while about US$15 million went to two aid organisations: the Start Network and the World Food Programme.

“In 2023, WFP purchased an ARC replica drought policy from African Risk Capacity Ltd to complement the government’s sovereign insurance policy, expand climate risk insurance coverage and enhance emergency humanitarian response effectiveness,” WFP said.

“In June 2024, WFP received around US$6 million in ARC replica payouts from this drought policy. These resources will enable WFP to provide food assistance to 252 495 food-insecure people in three districts for two months, starting in August 2024.”

WFP plans to provide food assistance to 1,8 million people in both rural (1,5 million) and urban (300 000) areas, supplementing government’s food deficit mitigation strategy efforts.

The southern region is currently battling an EI Niño-induced drought.

So far, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe have declared the drought a state of national disasters.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since requested US$3 billion from well-wishers in a bid to raise resources and avert possible starvation.

“WFP and its partners assisted 12 384 people of concern with cash and in-kind assistance at Tongogara Refugee Settlement and Waterfalls Transit Centre through the refugee programme.”

As part of Zimbabwe’s ARC Programme, WFP said it actively supported and participated in the Parliamentary Portfolio Committees Briefing Workshop on Disaster Risk Management and Financing.

“The forum engaged with Parliamentary Portfolio Committees responsible for budgeting and finance, local government and environment on the role of disaster risk financing, bridging information gaps and strengthening collaboration among the government of Zimbabwe, ARC, WFP and Start Network.”