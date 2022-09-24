AG Chiri faces Parly grilling 

0

Source: AG Chiri faces Parly grilling –Newsday Zimbabwe

LEGISLATORS have demanded that Auditor-General (AG) Mildred Chiri be summoned to Parliament to explain why allocated funds in some ministries and government entities for 2021 have not been accounted for.

Chiri recently presented the 2021 appropriation accounts audit report for several ministries in Parliament.

On a point of national interest in the National Assembly on Thursday, Harare East legislator Tendai Biti (Citizens Coalition for Change) expressed concern over unaccounted votes and demanded an explanation from Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and the AG.

“I am gravely concerned that having looked at the appropriation accounts for 2021, those accounts must be prepared according to the International Public Sector Accounting Standards,” Biti said.

Biti cited the Finance and Economic Development; Lands and Agriculture; Health and Child Care; Higher and Tertiary Education; Women’s Affairs, Small to Medium Enterprises, Home Affairs ministries and the Public Service Commission.

The report exposes serious graft, mismanagement and corporate mis-governance in several parastatals and state entities.

But Biti said legislators needed answers from Chiri.

“Can the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee be directed to summon the Auditor-General so that she can explain before the committee why the 2021 audit report which has been put in our emails does not meet those standards? This is so important given the high levels of corruption in our country at the present moment.”

In response, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said: “I would rather go by your last recommendation, that is, the Public Accounts Committee must summon the Auditor-General to find out why those votes have not been accounted for.”

Related posts:

  1. Parastatals avoid AG scrutiny 
  2. State entities not submitting reports for audit: AG 
  3. Crisis in health sector deepens
  4. Security guard killed in road accident
  5. Zim HIV+ pregnant women number among world highest
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.