Source: Agritex, Siyalima irrigation scheme conflict affects production | The Herald

Dr Masuka

Fungai Lupande- Mash Central Bureau

A poor working relationship between Agritex officers in Mashonaland Central and Siyalima Irrigation scheme has affected their farming activities this year after failing to access Command Agriculture inputs.

The conflict started after the scheme decided to expand their 50 hectare plot with an additional 70 hectares and Agritex officers insisted that they obtain inputs for only 50 hectares.

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka said he was disappointed that 350 tonnes of maize were lost due to failure to communicate.

He advised the scheme chairperson to get all the requisite documents for the expansion before telling extension officers to facilitate production.

He ordered the redeployment of the extension officer and his supervisor.

He said the scheme is an example of how A1 farms can fit into the President’s vision of Vision 2030.