Source: Eloise intensifies to a Severe Tropical Cyclone | The Herald

The current weather system is expected to bring heavier downpours in excess of 50mm in southern parts of Manicaland, Masvingo as well as parts of Matabeleland South. – pic from iol.co.zw

Elita Chikwati – Senior Reporter

The Tropical System Eloise has strengthened and is now a severe tropical storm and there are indications of further intensification in the next 24 hours just before it makes a land fall south of Beira tomorrow, the Meteorological Services Department has said.

This weather system is expected to bring heavier downpours in excess of 50mm in southern parts of Manicaland, Masvingo as well as parts of Matabeleland South.

In an alert this afternoon, the MSD said the Severe Tropical Storm is drying out much of the southern areas.

“As as we get into this evening, we are expecting light rain showers over the Eastern Highlands and spread to cover the rest of the country as we get into the weekend.

“We have been tracking the movement of this tropical system from the time it was a tropical depression to the north east of Madagascar and the time it made landfall over Madagascar depositing about 100mm of rain in a space of 24 hours over Madagascar.

“It has now moved to Mozambican Channel and strengthened from a moderate tropical storm to a severe tropical storm still over Mozambican Channel waters,” said MSD senior meteorologist Mr James Ngoma.

He said the severe tropical storm was projected to be heading south west and expected to make and fall near Beira just to the south.

“We still advise the public to be cautious of heavy downpours. There is a potential of strong winds during this period. Trees may also fall and where possible people should stay indoors,” he said.