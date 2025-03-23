Source: Air ambulances evacuate 267 in seven months | The Sunday Mail

ZIMBABWE’S pioneering air ambulance service has conducted 267 evacuations since its establishment seven months ago, rapidly becoming a vital lifeline for Zimbabweans, particularly infants and children with critical health conditions in underserved and hard-to-reach areas.

The service, supported by HeliDrive, a Russian air ambulance services provider, has facilitated 76 emergency evacuations for children under 18, including 21 infants, some as young as a few hours old. Official data shows that this year alone, air ambulances have transported 75 patients to Harare — 60 adults and 15 children — while 30 patients were airlifted to Bulawayo, comprising 20 adults and 10 children.

Air ambulances play a crucial role in transporting patients requiring urgent medical attention, especially those who cannot travel by conventional means due to their conditions, to major referral hospitals.

These aircraft are specifically designed to overcome geographical barriers while providing intensive care comparable to that offered in hospital settings. Equipped with advanced medical technology and staffed by highly trained personnel, air ambulances are a central part of a modern emergency medical response system.

In Zimbabwe, the service has been instrumental in reaching remote areas, while ordinary ambulances continue to handle emergencies in locations accessible by road.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini said air ambulances primarily focus on hard-to-reach areas, while the Government has increased the number of road ambulances to handle other medical emergencies.

“It’s not always necessary for every accident victim to be airlifted. Some cases can be managed at the scene,” he explained.

“To address this, the ministry recently procured additional ambulances, and more are on the way to ensure patients can be transported efficiently to where they need treatment.”

He acknowledged that poor communication remained a challenge in coordinating emergency responses.

“Sometimes delays happen due to communication gaps, but the services are in place to save lives,” he said.

Where road access is available, conventional ambulances remain the preferred option due to cost-effectiveness and logistical considerations.

The authorities have emphasised the need to establish refuelling stations for helicopters to enhance the reach of air ambulances, ensuring they can cover longer distances, such as from Bulawayo to Harare, without interruption.

At present, Zimbabwe’s air ambulance service remains in its early stages, with much of the necessary infrastructure yet to be developed.

To improve efficiency, the authorities would need to invest in landing stations at hospitals and strategically placed refuelling points, allowing the helicopters to complete long-distance emergency medical transfers effectively.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, HeliDrive Zimbabwe chief medical doctor Dr Evgenii Kibakin said at least three helicopters were on duty daily in Harare and Bulawayo.

“At any moment, together with our Zimbabwean colleagues — doctors and nurses — we are ready to provide emergency assistance,” he said.

“Air ambulance evacuation is just one link in the entire chain of the emergency medical service for adults and children.

“In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, we are analysing the existing issues in the organisation of emergency care for the population.”

He said there was growing reliance on air evacuations, particularly in rural areas where accessing immediate medical care had long been a challenge. Recently, Zimbabwe and Russia signed an inter-governmental agreement to enhance cooperation in healthcare.

“Under this agreement, we plan to continue our joint efforts in strengthening all aspects of emergency medical care, including the establishment of specialised emergency medical departments in hospitals,” said Dr Kibakin.

The air ambulance service provides free emergency transfers for critically ill patients to major health centres nationwide.

By delivering high-quality intensive care on board, the service significantly improves access to life-saving medical interventions, particularly in emergencies such as road accidents and severe illnesses.