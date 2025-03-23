Source: We’ll not tolerate substandard work on our roads | The Sunday Mail

THE Government is presently undertaking an ambitious programme to transform Zimbabwe’s road network and modernise key border posts to enhance the country’s connectivity to the region. The Sunday Mail Reporter TANYARADZWA RUSIKE spoke to Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister FELIX MHONA on the Government’s strategy to redevelop the country’s major roads and busiest border posts, including Beitbridge, Chirundu and Forbes, to enhance trade efficiency and ease congestion.

******************

Q: Since the advent of the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has embarked on an expansive road rehabilitation programme. Can you provide a progress report on the major work done so far?

A: The Second Republic’s Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme has enabled the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to achieve remarkable progress since its launch, reflecting our commitment to improving infrastructure and connectivity across the nation.

These efforts are enhancing the quality of our road networks, boosting economic activity, ensuring safer travel and improving the overall quality of life for citizens in support of the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

To date, the ministry has managed to achieve the following milestones:

Rehabilitated over 96 300 kilometres of major roads nationwide, ensuring smoother and more durable surfaces for motorists and reducing travel times between key destinations.

Resealed and applied asphalt overlay to 91,2 kilometres of major roads, extending their lifespan and providing a more comfortable driving experience.

Pothole-patched an impressive 8 177 kilometres of roads, addressing critical wear and tear to prevent further deterioration and improve road safety.

Regravelled and regraded 2 167 kilometres of gravel roads, particularly in rural areas, to enhance accessibility and support agricultural and economic activities.

Cleared vegetation along 10 071 kilometres of roadsides, improving visibility for drivers and reducing the risk of accidents caused by overgrown foliage.

Cleared drains along 4 608 kilometres of roads, ensuring proper water drainage and minimising flood-related damage during the rainy season.

Completed 899 drainage structures, including culverts and bridges, to mitigate flooding and erosion, thereby safeguarding road infrastructure and surrounding communities.

These accomplishments underscore the Second Republic’s dedication to building a robust and sustainable road network that catalyses national development.

We remain steadfast in our mission to ensure that every citizen, whether in urban or rural areas, benefits from reliable and well-maintained infrastructure.

Q: What are the Government’s key priorities for road development in 2025, and which major projects are expected to take off?

A: In 2025, the Government’s road development programme will focus on completing and advancing several high-priority projects that are critical to enhancing national connectivity, boosting trade and improving the quality of life for citizens.

These projects align with our broader vision of creating a modern, efficient and sustainable road network that supports economic growth and regional integration.

The prioritised projects for 2025 include:

Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway: We are committed to completing the remaining 88 kilometres of this transformative 580-kilometre highway. Once completed, this vital corridor will significantly reduce travel times, improve freight movement and strengthen trade links with South Africa and beyond. Trabablas Interchange: With only 11 percent of the project remaining, we aim to finalise this state-of-the-art interchange in 2025. This landmark infrastructure will ease traffic congestion in Harare, improve road safety and serve as a model for modern urban planning. Harare-Chirundu highway: This key route, which connects Zimbabwe to Zambia, will receive continued attention in 2025. Chirundu and Forbes Border posts: Both border posts will undergo upgrades to modernise facilities and streamline customs processes. Harare-Nyamapanda road and Nyamapanda Border Post, which link Zimbabwe to Mozambique, will also be prioritised to ensure they meet international standards and support increased regional trade. Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road: The stretch from Victoria Falls to Bulawayo, which is now in urgent need of rehabilitation, will be a major focus in 2025. This project is critical for boosting tourism, improving access to key economic hubs and ensuring the safety of road users. Greater Harare access roads: To address urban congestion and improve mobility within the capital, we will prioritise the development of access roads in Greater Harare. These projects will enhance connectivity between residential, commercial and industrial areas, fostering economic activity and improving the daily lives of residents. Dualisation of Harare-Kanyemba road (from Harare to Mazowe): The dualisation of this strategic route will be a key priority in 2025.

This project will not only improve traffic flow but also support the development of the Kanyemba area as a hub for tourism and cross-border trade with Zambia.

These projects reflect the Government’s unwavering commitment to infrastructure development as a cornerstone of national progress.

By prioritising these initiatives, we aim to create a road network that drives economic growth, enhances regional integration and improves the quality of life for all Zimbabweans.

Q: The Harare-Beitbridge and Harare-Chirundu highways are critical routes for trade and travel. What is the current status of their development, and when can the public expect completion?

A: The Harare-Beitbridge and Harare-Chirundu highways are indeed critical arteries for trade, travel and regional integration.

These projects are central to the Government’s infrastructure development agenda, and significant progress has been made to ensure their timely completion.

The routes also form part of the North-South Corridor, which is a vital link in the region.

Below is the current status of each project and the expected timelines for their finalisation:

Harare-Beitbridge highway

Current status: To date, 492,9 kilometres of the 580-kilometre road have been fully rehabilitated, gravelled, graded and opened to traffic.

This represents approximately 85 percent completion, with the remaining 88 kilometres under active construction.

Completion timeline: The project remains on track for completion by December 31, 2025.

Once finished, this highway will serve as a world-class trade corridor, significantly reducing travel times, enhancing road safety and facilitating smoother movement of goods and people between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Harare-Chirundu highway

Current status: Rehabilitation works have commenced, with 11 kilometres of the 352-kilometre road already completed and opened to traffic. This marks the initial phase of a comprehensive upgrade aimed at transforming this vital route.

Completion timeline: The full rehabilitation of the Harare-Chirundu highway is expected to be completed 18 months after the main construction works begin. This timeline ensures that the project is delivered efficiently while maintaining the highest quality standards. Once completed, the highway will bolster trade links with Zambia, improve cross-border connectivity and support economic activities along the corridor. These projects underscore the Government’s commitment to delivering infrastructure that drives economic growth, enhances regional trade and improves the daily lives of citizens.

We remain focused on ensuring that these critical routes are completed on schedule, providing the public with safer, more reliable and modern road networks.

Q: There have been concerns about the state of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, a key route to one of Zimbabwe’s prime tourist destinations. What steps are being taken to modernise and upgrade this road?

A: The rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway is a top priority for the Government, given its strategic importance as a key trade and tourism corridor.

This 435-kilometre stretch, which had fallen into disrepair, is now undergoing extensive reconstruction to restore it to international standards.

Rehabilitation works are underway, with funds already allocated to ensure the timely completion of the entire road within 36 months.

To address immediate safety concerns, urgent repairs have been carried out on some of the most damaged sections of the highway.

These interim measures have already improved road conditions for motorists while the full reconstruction progresses.

The Department of Roads, in partnership with Bitumen World, is spearheading the project.

Teams have been strategically stationed in key locations such as Hwange, Halfway and Insuza to ensure efficient and coordinated progress across the entire stretch.

During a recent media engagement in Harare, I provided an update on the project, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to delivering a world-class road network.

I emphasised that the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway is not only critical for boosting tourism and trade but also for ensuring the safety and convenience of all road users.

The full reconstruction of the highway is expected to be completed within 36 months, marking a significant milestone in the Government’s infrastructure development agenda.

Once finished, the road will serve as a vital link for regional trade, enhance access to the iconic Victoria Falls and support economic growth in the surrounding areas.

This project underscores the Government’s dedication to improving infrastructure that directly impacts the lives of citizens and drives national development.

Q: Many roads, particularly those leading into suburbs, have been severely damaged during the current rainy season. Is there a short-term emergency rehabilitation plan to address this issue?

A: The ministry is acutely aware of the challenges posed by the current rainy season, which has caused significant damage to many roads, particularly those leading into suburbs.

These conditions have disrupted daily commutes, affected access to essential services and heightened safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Pothole-patching is being implemented as a short-term emergency rehabilitation plan to address these issues promptly and effectively.

Q: There have also been concerns about the poor standards of work by some Government road contractors. What measures are in place to hold them accountable? Have any contractors been sanctioned, and if so, what penalties were imposed?

A: The Government takes the quality of road infrastructure projects very seriously and has implemented robust measures to ensure that contractors deliver work that meets the highest standards.

We are fully aware of the public’s concerns regarding substandard work by some contractors, and we have systems in place to hold them accountable.

Measures to ensure accountability and quality assurance include that all road projects are closely monitored by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, as well as independent engineers and inspectors.

Regular site inspections and progress reviews are conducted to ensure compliance with agreed-upon specifications and timelines.

It is important to note that contractors are only paid after the completion of work and only if the work meets the required standards.

This ensures that contractors are incentivised to deliver quality results.

If any defects or substandard work are identified during inspections, the contractor is required to rectify the issues at their own cost before any payment is released.

The Government remains committed to delivering infrastructure projects that meet the expectations of the public and contribute to national development.

We understand that road infrastructure is critical to economic growth and the daily lives of citizens, and we will not tolerate substandard work.

Q: The Government has committed to rehabilitating and expanding the country’s main border posts. Can you provide an update on the progress at busy border posts such as Forbes and Chirundu, as well as other key ports of entry?

A: The country’s border posts have over the past years suffered from numerous problems due to the inefficiencies emanating from inadequate infrastructure, lack of automation and inadequate staffing levels, among other issues.

Given these challenges, the Cabinet took a decision to implement a programme to upgrade and modernise the country’s border posts as a means of improving efficiency at the country’s ports of entry.

The programme targets the country’s “commercial borders”, namely Beitbridge, Plumtree, Chirundu, Forbes, Nyamapanda, Victoria Falls and Kazungula.

The modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post pioneered the programme, with the Government entering into a partnership with the ZimBorders Consortium.

All works inside the border control zone were completed and the project was commissioned by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr ED Mnangagwa.

The prioritised border post projects include:

Chirundu Border Post: The ministry successfully entered into a public-private partnership with the Chirundu Border Consortium, which will result in the border post undergoing upgrades to modernise facilities and streamline customs processes. Forbes Border Post: The ministry successfully entered into a public-private partnership with the Forbes Border Consortium, which will result in the border post undergoing upgrades to modernise facilities and streamline customs processes. Nyamapanda Border Post, which links Zimbabwe to Mozambique, shall be upgraded and modernised as part of the Harare-Nyamapanda road upgrade and will also be prioritised to ensure it meets international standards and supports increased regional trade as a public-private partnership. Victoria Falls Border Post: The upgrade of the road will also entail the upgrading of the border post.

Plumtree and Kazungula border posts remain on the cards for 2026.