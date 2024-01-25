Source: Air Zim’s Embraer plane arrives –Newsday Zimbabwe

The ailing national airliner, Air Zimbabwe, yesterday took delivery of an Embraer plane which arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday.

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona said the aircraft was expected to help to boost Zimbabwe’s economic development and the hospitality sector, in particular.

Addressing Air Zimbabwe board members and management, Mhona said Air Zimbabwe’s growth facilitated the country’s opening and connection to markets and trade.He said Air Zimbabwe would also enable industries to link with global supply chains.

“Overall, the growth of Air Zimbabwe is seen as instrumental in achieving economic growth and development. It is commendable for the national airline to increase its fleet as it boosts a brand that has weathered through turbulence in recent years, a brand that is on a recovery trajectory,” Mhona said.

“The Air Zimbabwe’s strategic turnaround plan, which we launched a few years ago, is hinged on a number of key success factors, which include increased frequencies on the current route network for a customer-centric schedule, which can better serve the market with convenient and affordable travel.”

Mhona said the government hoped to establish a robust hub and network with Victoria Falls and Harare serving as the tourism hubs. “This entails the launch of this asset and activating possible partnerships for smaller equipment to service the full spectrum of airport network in Zimbabwe going forward,” he said.

“It is, however, common cause that these goals cannot be attained in isolation. They need to be buttressed with the support and engagement with your esteemed business partners, stakeholders and valued clients.”

Mhona urged Air Zimbabwe to capitalise on the opportunities provided by the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market programme, aligning with the Yamoussoukro Decision’s vision for the African aviation industry.

Over the past years Air Zimbabwe has been going through a lot of turbulence and was on the verge of collapse with one aircraft that was operating.