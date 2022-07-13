Source: Airlink to launch Jo’burg-Vic Falls flights – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

ONE of southern Africa’s leading airlines, Airlink, will launch daily direct return flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls from August 15, 2022, the firms said yesterday, confirming its ambition to network most of the region’s key destinations.

The firm said next month’s planned launch followed approvals by Zimbabwe and South Africa’s aeronautical authorities for the extension of the airline’s services between the two markets.

Airlink had until now been running several services between South African cities and Zimbabwean destinations.

Airlink’s flights will operate daily using a modern 98-seat Embraer E-190 jetliner and are scheduled to conveniently connect with its other services to and from its Johannesburg main base, as well as long-haul flights provided by Airlink’s growing number of global partner airlines.

“Victoria Falls is a jewel in the region’s tourism crown and Airlink is looking forward to re-establishing connectivity between the attraction and Johannesburg,” chief executive officer and managing director, Rodger Foster said in a statement.

“This brand new Airlink route will be our second to Victoria Falls, which we already serve from Cape Town,” the statement said.

“In addition, we provide direct flights connecting Harare with Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban and between Bulawayo and Johannesburg. With the recent introduction of long-haul flights from Europe directly to Victoria Falls, our services allow customers arriving on those flights to conveniently include South African destinations in their travel plans,” he added.

Airlink was established in 1992 and is an independent, privately-owned, premium airline.

A number of international airlines are now flying into Zimbabwe and these include Eurowings and Qatar Airways, among others.

The increase in flights into the country means that access and convenience to local destinations continue to improve, making it a lot easier for travellers to add Zimbabwe onto their destinations list, according to former Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe president, Clive Chinwada.