In the last few months, I personally know about five men who passed away as a result of alcohol addiction. They were young who had promising futures (even without extensive formal education), but their addiction to alcohol, resulted in premature death.

Source: Alcohol wiping out a generation – The Zimbabwean

One of them passed well in his primary school exams and was admitted to what was then a provisional school after garnering 589/700 marks. Those of us who could only qualify for day secondary schools, envied him.

It Seems he started alcohol and drug abuse while at school and that was the beginning of his downfall. By the time he was in Form Three, he was expelled from that school.

His mum enrolled him at a secondary school in their village. He didn’t last one term before he dropped out and started looking for menial jobs. He got into the matatu business, but his love for the bottle overtook him. He resorted to petty thefts to feed his thirst for the strong drinks. His wife would not take it anymore and left. Eventually, one morning he collapsed in his house and was found dead.

Alcohol addiction, as in the case of my friend, is leading to death and this is sad and an unfortunate reality. If you have a friend, a family member who is sliding into this labyrinth, hold his or her hand before it’s too late.

Give them a tough and friendly talk and let them know that sooner or later, they will be on their way to the grave, either through a road accident because of drunk driving or through liver failure.

Currently, we are talking of cancer as a major killer, but my guess is in a few years’ time, alcohol-related deaths will be responsible for significant deaths in this country.

