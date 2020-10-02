US-Backed Zimbabwe Charity Aims to Help Small Farmers 

0

A U.S.-backed Zimbabwean charity is helping small farmers to improve product quality and yields to increase incomes and become more food secure.  Feed the Future Zimbabwe says small farms make up 70 percent of Zimbabwe’s farmers and making them more efficient could help restore the country’s lost status as the breadbasket of Africa.  Columbus Mavhunga reports from Chirumanzu, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe

Source: US-Backed Zimbabwe Charity Aims to Help Small Farmers | Voice of America – English

 

Related posts:

  1. Rising writer chronicles racism in China 
  2. JUST IN: Chishawasha Mission headmaster Tizora dies . . .
  3. ‘Forex auction transparent’
  4. Ex-minister Mandiwanzira’s case crumbles 
  5. Opportunities for improving Pfumvudza
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *