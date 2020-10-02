A U.S.-backed Zimbabwean charity is helping small farmers to improve product quality and yields to increase incomes and become more food secure. Feed the Future Zimbabwe says small farms make up 70 percent of Zimbabwe’s farmers and making them more efficient could help restore the country’s lost status as the breadbasket of Africa. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Chirumanzu, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe
Source: US-Backed Zimbabwe Charity Aims to Help Small Farmers | Voice of America – English
