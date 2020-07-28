BILL WATCH 50/2020

Source: All Business of Parliament has been Suspended Until Further Notice – The Zimbabwean

The Clerk of Parliament has this morning made the following announcement:

It is with a heavy heart that Parliament announces the suspension of most of its business due to exposure of some Members & Parliament to COVID-19. As at this morning, only two Members of Parliament had been confirmed positive. A driver from one of our service providers and a journalist who were part of the team also tested positive. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected and their families. The Members were part of a team that had been on field visits around the country.

Everyone who was part of that team is now in self-quarantine in line with the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare guidelines This measure has been taken to safeguard the health of Members of Parliament, staff and the public who interact with the institution. Consequently, tomorrow’s sitting for the National Assembly will be done with very limited numbers for the sole purpose of adjourning to a future date This will allow for the deep-cleaning and disinfection of the Parliament Building and contact tracing and testing of those who came into contact with the affected Members of Parliament.

Parliament of Zimbabwe will continue to monitor the situation and Members of the public will be duly advised of the date of resumption of the business of Parliament. Those who intend to submit any documentation to Parliament or those seeking information from Parliament are kindly requested to utilize the following email addresses, clerk@parlzim.gov.zw; chokuda@parlzim.gov.zw .

