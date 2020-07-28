Zimbabwe keen on biz tie-ups with SUVM 

Rajkot: Zimbabwe is keen on collaborating with several industries in Saurashtra and is exploring memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saurashtra Vepar Udhyog Mahamandal (SVUM), the apex body of small and medium industries of the region.

SUVM president Parag Tejura said that Zimbabwe is highly dependent on imports, but wants to cut down its reliance on China. Businessmen in Saurashtra, who are into agriculture and farming in African countries, are also looking for collaboration in mining, garments and automobile parts.

Zimbabwe’s minister for mines and mining department, W Chitando, in a latest communication to SUVM, expressed his country’s interest for collaboration for investment and technology tie-ups.

In an earlier communication with SVUM, GM Chipare, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to India, had stated that W Chitando, the minister of mines and mining development is ‘interested to explore collaborative efforts with SVUM’.

Tejura said, “We are organizing a webinar next month for interested businessmen from both the countries with the engagement of the Zimbabwe government.”

According to Tejura there is an ample opportunity for the auto parts industry to export to Zimbabwe to maintain second-hand cars as import of new cars is banned there.”

SVUM is working as a facilitator for the investors in the farming sector in Zimbabwe along with Gujarat Agro industries corporation. SVUM now proposes Indian investment in textile and garment sectors where locals can make investments and forge partnerships for technology transfer. The African countries have sufficient natural resources and they are also looking towards Indian technology in mining.