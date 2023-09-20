All set for Gwanda show

0

Source: All set for Gwanda show – The Southern Eye

THE 65th Matabeleland South Agricultural Show starts tomorrow, and will end on Saturday in Gwanda town.

The show, running under the theme: Sound value chain for transformation and economic productivity, is expected to be officially opened by Environment, Climate and Wildlife Management minister Mangaliso Nqobizitha Ndlovu on Friday this week.

The show secretary Thabani Mkhwananzi said other dignitaries including Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Eveline Ndlovu, traditional leaders and senior government officials from the province will also grace the event.

He told Southern Eye that show organisers are expecting members from the National Association of Agricultural Show Societies of Zimbabwe chaired by Gofrey Mavhankeni to attend the official opening.

“We are anticipating an increase in exhibitors and also call for those who are still considering coming to do so as we stillhave space. We have our traditional exhibitors such as NSSA, ZRP and longtime hotelier, Mishies Hotel, who always come on board. However, we are looking forward to have new entrants like unique and up-and-coming academy Kiddoe Adventures Academy, Infinity Solar Power and others.

“Obviously, we are a cattle-rearing province and we are expecting livestock farmers such as Sifela Breeders and the ZPCS to be among the exhibitors,” he said.

More than 150 crop farmers have registered to exhibit at the show.

“We appreciate efforts by agricultural extension officers of mobilising and ensuring farmers prepare their crops for exhibition,” he said.

Related posts:

  1. MCAZ red-flags 2 cancer drugs 
  2. All public service vehicles to be fitted with speed limiting devices
  3. Chipinge hosts all-night gala for Rev Ndabaningi Sithole
  4. The litany of laws that were broken to secure Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory for Zanu-PF
  5. Zimbabwe’s bid to rejoin Commonwealth appears dashed after disputed poll
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *