All set for Gwanda show

THE 65th Matabeleland South Agricultural Show starts tomorrow, and will end on Saturday in Gwanda town.

The show, running under the theme: Sound value chain for transformation and economic productivity, is expected to be officially opened by Environment, Climate and Wildlife Management minister Mangaliso Nqobizitha Ndlovu on Friday this week.

The show secretary Thabani Mkhwananzi said other dignitaries including Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Eveline Ndlovu, traditional leaders and senior government officials from the province will also grace the event.

He told Southern Eye that show organisers are expecting members from the National Association of Agricultural Show Societies of Zimbabwe chaired by Gofrey Mavhankeni to attend the official opening.

“We are anticipating an increase in exhibitors and also call for those who are still considering coming to do so as we stillhave space. We have our traditional exhibitors such as NSSA, ZRP and longtime hotelier, Mishies Hotel, who always come on board. However, we are looking forward to have new entrants like unique and up-and-coming academy Kiddoe Adventures Academy, Infinity Solar Power and others.

“Obviously, we are a cattle-rearing province and we are expecting livestock farmers such as Sifela Breeders and the ZPCS to be among the exhibitors,” he said.

More than 150 crop farmers have registered to exhibit at the show.

“We appreciate efforts by agricultural extension officers of mobilising and ensuring farmers prepare their crops for exhibition,” he said.