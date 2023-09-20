Source: Silobela grandma drowns in well – The Southern Eye

A 74-YEAR-OLD woman from Silobela in the Midlands province drowned in a 10-metre deep well last week, police have said.

According to Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday last week. He identified the deceased as Laiza Mdawani of Masukume village under Chief Malisa in Silobela.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms investigating a case of drowning which occurred on September 13, where(by) it is reported that Mdawani was cleaning the surroundings of a well when she fell in the water source which is about 10 metres deep. She was rescued from the well, while still alive but died before she could be rushed to hospital,” Mahoko said,

The matter was reported to the police and Mdawani’s body was ferried to Kwekwe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.