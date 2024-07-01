All set for hero Mutsvunguma burial 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Rtd Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma

Remember Deketeke

Herald Reporter

THE body of national hero, Retired Brigadier-General Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, arrived at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday ahead of burial at the National Heroes Acre today.

President Mnangagwa accorded Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma National Hero status in recognition of his immense contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe and his illustrious work after independence.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma also contributed to the country’s national development as a committed nationalist and a patriot.

He was 67.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage implored the public to attend the burial ceremony to honour the national hero.

“Following the conferment of national hero status on Brigadier-General (Rtd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage wishes to inform the nation that his burial will be on Monday July 1, 2024, at the national shrine.

“Members of the public are invited to come and give a huge send off to this dedicated son of the soil. His Excellency, the President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa`, will preside over this event.”

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma died in Rusape last Wednesday.

He was born on March 6, 1957, in Makoni District and in September 1975, alongside 16 other cadres, he joined the liberation struggle.

He assisted in the production of Zimbabwe News magazines with the late Cde Henry Muchemwa, Cde Tendayi Chitsotso, Cde Herbert Matanga and Cde George Kashiri. Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was elevated to become a member of the general staff in February 1980 and was tasked with integrating ZANLA and ZIPRA forces to form a new 2.1 Infantry Battalion.

He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in March 1980.