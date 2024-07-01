Zim invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ambassador Mutiwazuka and Dr Wushe at the engagement with DEIK

ZIMBABWE has invited Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Body (DEIK) to participate in the SADC Industrialisation Week that runs from July 28 to August 2.

The SADC Industrialisation Week, to be held at the Harare International Conference Centre, comes a few weeks before the 44th SADC Summit to be hosted in Zimbabwe, where President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Türkiye was invited to attend the Industrialisation Week by the Zimbabwean delegation led by Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce, Dr Thomas Utete Wushe, which was in the European country on June 28 to gain a better understanding of DEIK’s operations.

Dr Wushe was accompanied by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Türkiye Alfred Mutiwazuka and other senior officials.

“There is a need to use opportunities for knowledge exchange between DEIK and relevant Zimbabwean institutions, focusing on best practices in trade promotion and investment facilitation,” he said.

Dr Wushe also highlighted the importance of organising joint trade missions to explore business opportunities and strengthen trade relations between Zimbabwe and Türkiye.

Co-hosting business forums and networking events was cited as critical to connect businesses from both countries.

Going forward, more visits to Türkiye are planned as Zimbabwe seeks to fulfil and achieve Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle income economy ahead of time.

Ambassador Mutiwazuka has embraced President Mnangagwa’s call on all ambassadors to front economic diplomacy in their operations.

The Second Republic wants Zimbabwe’s ambassadors to promote the country’s “open for business” mantra through inviting investors to consider investment opportunities in different sectors of the economy such as mining, agriculture, construction, energy and tourism.

Vice Chairman of the Türkiye-Africa Business Councils at DEIK Mr Fatih Kazova said the Business Council “serves as a vital conduit for fostering bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation”.

“Through dialogue, mutual understanding and shared objectives, we have the opportunity to unlock new avenues of growth and prosperity,” he said.

Mr Kazova was delighted at convening the first meeting of the Türkiye-Zimbabwe Business Council and emphasised that the platform symbolised the enduring spirit of collaboration and partnership between the two nations.

The business council is a vital conduit for promoting bilateral trade, investment and economic co-operation.

Through dialogue, mutual understanding and shared objectives, both countries have the opportunity to unlock new avenues of growth and prosperity.

Mr Kazova underscored the importance of building strong bridges across continents and cultures, noting the rich histories, vibrant cultures and abundant economic potential of both Türkiye and Zimbabwe.

“In the global economy of today, partnerships are key to navigating challenges and seizing opportunities. The Türkiye-Zimbabwe Business Council stands as a beacon of collaboration, promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and the exchange of ideas.

“Together, we can explore new sectors, expand our market reach and enhance the competitiveness of our industries on the global stage,” he said.

Mr Kazova encouraged the delegation to seize the moment and reaffirm their commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Türkiye and Zimbabwe.

DEIK was established in 1985 and is responsible for organising and managing the foreign economic relations of the Turkish private sector, particularly in foreign trade, international investments, services, contracting, and logistics.

It also analyses investment opportunities both domestically and internationally and helps boost the country’s exports.