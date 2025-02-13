Source: All set for the 32nd Afreximbank annual meetings –Newsday Zimbabwe

The Federal Government of Nigeria and Afreximbank this week signed the host country agreement for the 32nd Afreximbank annual meetings (AAM) to be held in Abuja.

HARARE, Feb 13 (NewsDayLive) This year’s Afreximbank’s annual meetings, scheduled forJune in Abuja, Nigeria, will be held under the theme “Building the future on decades of resilience,” underscoring the bank’s enduring contributions to African trade over the past three decades.

Afreximbank remains an important lender to Zimbabwe and has assisted the country with access to foreign finance at a time when most international financial institutions were not lending to the country.

It was granted land in Harare by the government to build a landmark centre for facilitating intra-African trade.

Benedict Oramah, president and chairman of the board of directors at Afreximbank, said the theme reflected the progress that “we have made over the past three decades and the bold steps that are imperative to navigate the increasingly complex global landscape.”

“The African Continental Free Trade Area has given our continent an unrivalled opportunity to deliver sustainable economic transformation that will propel Africa’s economic growth and raise living standards and prosperity for all Africans.”

Oramah said the annual meetings will provide a platform to reflect on their journey, celebrate contributions, and chart a path forward that reinforces the continent’s economic independence and global influence.

“We look forward to welcoming and meeting stakeholders from across Africa and other parts of the world to Abuja for this prestigious event.”

He noted that Nigeria’s unwavering support to Afreximbank had been the primary driver of the bank’s strong continental impact.

The AAM is one of the most anticipated gatherings on the African continent, featuring high-level policy discussions, presentations, and side events on issues pertinent to the socio-economic development of Africa as well as business networking sessions that drive integration through trade and investments.

Set to run from June 23 to 28, the AAM is expected to be the largest gathering of Global Africa in the bank’s annual meetings history, bringing together over 6 000 delegates including Heads of State, government officials, captains of industry, businesspeople, decision-makers, academics, respected experts and advisors from Africa, the Caricom region and globally.

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy for Nigeria, said the meetings serve as a critical platform to drive discussions on trade financing, economic growth, and investment opportunities across Africa.

“This event is a testament to our commitment to strengthening Africa’s financial sector and positioning Nigeria as a hub for economic transformation,” he said.

This year’s event comes on the backdrop of the highly successful 2024 AAM, held in Nassau, The Bahamas and attended by over 4 000 delegates, including over 20 Heads of State, government ministers, high-level dignitaries, global experts, and world-renowned celebrities and artists.