All systems in place for 44th Sadc Summit

Workmen put final touches to the new roundabout under construction to link New Parliament Building with Harare-Bindura Highway yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

ALL systems are almost in place for the successful hosting of the SADC Summit in Harare next month, with final touches being carried out on various infrastructure that will be used during the gathering of regional leaders and their delegations.

The Government has already taken over the sprucing up of Harare’s infrastructure, after assessments indicated that the city council would not be able to do the necessary works independently.

Road works are in their home stretch, with some roads already opened to traffic.

Hotels to be used by delegates have been spruced up while the 12 villas, which will house the Heads of State, are nearing completion. Material for the other six is scheduled to arrive in the country by Thursday.

Buses to be used by delegates have all been branded.

Speaking during an engagement with the media in Harare yesterday, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi said the Government was working round the clock to ensure all works were completed timeously.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), she said, had also been tasked with ensuring that delegates had a memorable stay in Harare and that all their needs were met.

“We told them (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority) last week that SADC leaders will be coming and asked for their work plans, in terms of preparations.

“We are talking of where they are going to be eating, the entertainment they will see on offer and things like that because others will come and ask for Zimbabwean cuisine, while others might want Portuguese, Italian and other cuisines etc so all those things need to be arranged, even issues pertaining to night life.

“Local artistes should also be engaged because we need to have events like jazz night or cultural night, because we do not want them to think Harare is a sleepy place,” Minister Rwodzi said.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said although the city council had temporarily ceded control of key services to the Government, they were committed to ensuring delegates were treated to a very pleasant experience.

“All Government sections are working flat out. The roads are being rehabilitated and the city council and the private sector have got their work cut out.

“What we are confident about is that by the time the SADC Summit begins, we will be able to welcome our visitors in a purely Zimbabwean style, a warm, beautiful environment and a very pleasant experience.

“What we are doing is to make sure that the visitors will arrive with a lot of the things functioning, good roads, traffic lights, more street lights, and also a beautiful ambience to look at,” he said during a recent full council meeting

“This is the first significant conference in a long time and we are out there trying to put our best foot forward.”

SADC’s executive secretary, Mr Elias Magosi, is on record as noting Zimbabwe’s commitment to ensuring a unique gathering of the bloc’s Heads of State and their delegations.

“We also want to make sure that there is bigger visibility for Heads of State when they come into a country like Zimbabwe. They should not just come in and out, they should actually be here for some time and meet the citizens, so he (President Mnangagwa) bought into the idea and he said he will engage with his colleagues and make sure that they do that.

“They are not often seen physically; they are often seen on television and so forth, so, it is important that people appreciate that these (the leaders) are human as well. They can appreciate projects that are happening around the member states,” said Mr Magosi during his most recent visit to Zimbabwe.

The summit will be held under the theme, “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC”.

Meanwhile, SADC will hold the 26th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the organ to discuss issues aimed at promoting peace and security in the region in Zambia, starting Thursday.

“The 26th Ordinary MCO meeting will be chaired by Honourable Mulambo Haimbe, SC, MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the MCO.

“In line with Article 5 of the SADC Protocol of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, the MCO is composed of Ministers responsible for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Public Security and State Security from all SADC Member States and is mandated to coordinate the work of the SADC Organ of promoting peace and security in the Region.

“The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation recognises that peace, security and political relations are critical factors in creating a conducive environment for regional cooperation and integration,” said the SADC Secretariat in a statement.