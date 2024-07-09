ZACC steps up fight against corruption 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mr Michael Reza

Ivan Zhakata, Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has stepped up its fight against corruption, signing eight Memoranda of Understanding with institutions such as the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the Special Investigations Unit of South Africa, among others.

These MoUs have formalised the commission’s relationships, fostered mutual understanding and aligned its goals.

Previous MoUs with institutions like the Public Service Commission and the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes of Botswana were further operationalised, enhancing the commission’s collaborative efforts in combating corruption.

Speaking at the commission’s annual general meeting last week, its chairperson, Mr Michael Reza, said their proactive stance included engaging various stakeholders to ensure a unified approach to anti-graft efforts.

He said by working with partners like Transparency International, ZIMCODD and East West Management Institute, among others, the commission has created a network of support and expertise, which has significantly strengthened its ability to fight corruption effectively.

“This collaborative approach not only amplifies our impact, but also ensures that our strategies are comprehensive and sustainable in the long term,” he said.

“In 2023, we coordinated three National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) meetings and several subcommittee meetings, which led to a number of capacity-building initiatives for law enforcement agencies, joint operations to plug revenue leakages, and the establishment of integrity committees in public and private sector institutions. Through collaboration with various stakeholders, we successfully lobbied for the promulgation of the whistleblower legislation.”

“As you might recall, in 2022, the Cabinet approved the principles of the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill. I am pleased to advise you that we are making progress as a country.”

Mr Reza said whistleblowers or informants play a key role in identifying and uncovering corruption, fraud, waste, abuse and other illegal activities that are hidden from public view.

He said they risk retaliation, such as termination of employment, demotion, harassment and legal action, for exposing such administrative malfeasances.

“It is therefore prudent that countries protect them because their actions are a service towards national and economic development.”

Mr Reza said there were also other Bills that have been drafted to strengthen the fight against corruption, among them the Anti-Corruption Bill and the Public Disclosure Bill.

He also said that the media, as always, was an invaluable partner which not only exposed corrupt practices by public and private sector officials, but also held the commission to account.

“The commission, in 2023, introduced a programme to appreciate the role of the media in the fight against corruption, through the Anti-Corruption Reporting Media Awards,” Mr Reza said.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our stakeholders, partners, and the public for the unwavering support. Our achievements are a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together towards a common goal.

“Let us continue to unite in our efforts to create a corruption-free Zimbabwe.”