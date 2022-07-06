Source: Allocate more funds to education: Artuz – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has called for the introduction of a “global education fund” to help the country’s ailing sector.

In its report entitled State of the Education Sector issued yesterday, Artuz said the education sector has been “chaotic” from mid 2021 through to June this year.

“Development partners must set up a Zimbabwe Global Education Fund which is like the education fund which existed during the government of national unity. This fund must urgently fund the acquisition of learning materials and school feeding which has become very critical because of a nationwide drought,” Artuz said.

“Parents and guardians must join or form parents teacher associations in their communities to amplify their voices on the need for urgent reforms in the education sector. Collaborations between parents and teachers are important in putting pressure on the government to prioritise education.”

Artuz called on the Finance ministry to, in the proposed supplementary budget, allocate funds for the financing of public examinations, critical infrastructure gaps in schools, and COVID-19 minimal standards implementation.

Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said the issues raised by Artuz were “noble.”

“There are quite a number of initiatives; key among them being led by the Education Coalition of Zimbabwe for education financing and as directed by Primary and Secondary education minister to have stakeholders form an education foundation,” Ndoro said.