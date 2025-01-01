Ambassador launches scholarship

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Part of the people who attended the launch of TaSaFa scholarship programme by Ambassador Mudzimba.

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Belarus, Ignatius Mudzimba, along with his family, has initiated the TaSaFA Scholarship programme to assist vulnerable and disadvantaged children in Mhangura.

The programme was launched last Friday at Ambassador Mudzimba’s TaSaFa Farm in Highbury Estates, Mhangura.

It aims to support at least 30 children from Early Childhood Education Development (ECD) to Grade 7 by covering next year’s school fees, uniforms, stationery, and food items.

Speaking at the launch, Amb Mudzimba, a farmer of note and freedom fighter, said the initiative is part of continued contribution to national development.

“I am a freedom fighter. I dropped from school at a tender age to join the struggle. I want to continue sacrificing and working for my country.

The scholarship also seeks to address issues such as child marriages and drug abuse within farming communities, emphasising the importance of foundational education for primary learners.