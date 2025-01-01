Construction boom boosts local firms

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s economy is experiencing a significant construction boom, driven by increased business activity and strategic initiatives from the Second Republic aimed at fostering economic growth, industry experts say.

Despite this progress, many in the sector feel that the broader economic benefits are often overlooked, with a focus primarily on project completion rather than the overall impact.

Since his inauguration in 2017, President Mnangagwa has championed economic growth through actionable strategies under the banner of “Zimbabwe is open for business”.

This initiative seeks to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and elevate the nation to upper middle-income status by 2030.

Numerous capital-intensive projects are underway, with local construction firms actively participating in infrastructure development.

Dr Tinashe Manzungu, president of the Zimbabwe Building and Contractors Association (ZBCA), praised the Government’s commitment to engaging local firms for key infrastructure rehabilitation, such as roads.

“Employing local companies enhances infrastructure and promotes local economic participation,” said Dr Manzungu.

“This local hiring creates jobs and provides training opportunities that might not otherwise be available.”

As the CEO of Zimbuild Property Investments, Dr Manzungu emphasised the responsibility of local firms to match the quality of their multinational counterparts.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality work, and these opportunities have elevated our status in the industry,” he added.

Mr Arthar Mafuya, director of Manah Buildings Construction and ZBCA’s 2024 Contractor of the Year, expressed gratitude for the Government’s support in awarding larger contracts to local firms. “We promise to uphold this trust and deliver our projects with the utmost quality and integrity,” he said, highlighting the effectiveness of the “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo” mantra.

As Zimbabwe continues to develop its infrastructure, the collaboration between the Government and local companies is set to benefit the economy and promote sustainable growth. Industry stakeholders have noted an increase in business activity and a favourable climate, which are crucial in reducing unemployment rates.

Engineer Shingi Vhiriri, managing director of Frogmerge Construction, commended the Government for empowering local entities.

“By employing local companies, the Government is not only providing livelihoods but also fostering economic growth,” he said, underscoring the importance of reinvesting proceeds locally.

Mr Nobioth Magwizi, director of Nonaly Trading, noted that contracting local firms has significantly boosted the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) within the construction sector.

“The trust placed in local companies by the Government is invaluable, and we consistently complete projects ahead of schedule,” he said.

The Second Republic has increased the awarding of contracts to local firms, enhancing the role of SMEs in the construction industry.