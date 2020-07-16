Source: AMHVoices: It all boils down to leadership deficit – NewsDay Zimbabwe

THE level of failure by the Zanu PF regime has no comparison. The people have lost faith in the ruling party and whatever the party touches slips like an eel, hence the majority can no longer trust it anymore.

By Leonard Koni, Our Reader

It seems the struggle should be intensified. It feels like the situation is now hopeless. We hit rock bottom ages ago only to realise the bottom has a basement and now from the look of things, it seems the basement has a bottomless pit.

A lot of Zimbabweans are living outside the country not because they want to, but are pretty surviving better than back home. Life is hard enough without electricity and water cuts, limited health and educational services as well as limited economic activity.

Our health system is in a sorry state. Nurses are on strike and instead of the government looking into their plight, it is considering reviewing lockdown restrictions without solving the fundamental issues at hand.

There is no doubt that we have a crisis of ideas within the top echelons of power.

The smash and grab Zanu PF government is so primitive and cannot think ahead of time. The country’s resources have become a fair target for predatory elites to enrich themselves at the expense of the ordinary folks.

While the South African government is recruiting more nurses and doctors, the Zimbabwean government is using police officers to beat up striking nurses who are demanding what is due to them. A tale of two diametrically different policies.

What the government is doing is “fire-fighting”. There is no sense in suspending trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and banning trading in Old Mutual shares.

Very poorly thought and ill-advised decisions. Finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s austerity measures are self-defeating.

Instead of the country starting to see some benefits by now, the austerity measures have negatively impacted the economy and are not bearing fruit. The economy has deteriorated further.

Life has become unbearable for many. We also continue seeing policy missteps and inconsistencies. They seem to love this business of recycling failed policies that were the hallmark of “Gideon Gono-mics”.

I am quietly hoping that famous world economist Albert Einstein will finally be proven wrong by Mthuli.

Economists have said it time and again that Zimbabwe’s problems are not that complex to resolve. We know that the elephant in the room is our toxic and polarised politics which must be quickly fixed. We can’t keep on running a country through propaganda.

We have a crisis of leadership. Corruption is a cancerous disease which has killed the nation, but no one seems interested or have an idea on how to deal with it. It’s endemic across the whole fabric of society.

Business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwireyi is now the sole buyer of gold on behalf of Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

Most mines in the country are now owned by politicians. How did we end up in this situation?

There appears to be no political will on the part of political players to resolve the impasse. Winner takes all or politics of entitlement is not working. Zimbabwe is endowed with rich natural and human resources but we have become a basket case, a laughing stock of the rest of the world.

Another annoying thing is that we are all suspicious of each other. We like taking pot shots at one another. We all like to blame everyone else, but ourselves. If you disagree with Zanu PF politics you are labelled a rebel and a puppet of the West.

Zanu PF seems to think that one cannot exercise independent thought.

On the other hand, if you do not agree with opposition politics you are labelled a Zanu PF agent. You can’t disagree with anything the opposition says unless you are an appendage of Zanu PF.

Our politics is rotten. Our political moral fabric is broken. Our society is shuttered and exhausted.